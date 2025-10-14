Iceland Stuns France with Last-Minute Equalizer in World Cup Qualifier
France's perfect World Cup qualifying record ended with a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal seemed to secure victory for the French, but Kristian Hlynsson's late equalizer denied them. Despite being shorthanded, France retains its group lead and prepares for a crucial match against Ukraine.
France's flawless performance in their World Cup qualifying journey was halted unexpectedly as they faced a 2-2 stalemate with Iceland. The Group D encounter saw Iceland clinch a dramatic equalizer in the dying minutes, punctuating a truly captivating contest on Monday.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's maiden goal for France had briefly put the visitors ahead, following Christopher Nkunku's equalizer after Victor Palsson's opening strike. Yet, it was Iceland's Kristian Hlynsson who ultimately snatched a point for the hosts, ensuring France remained at the summit with ten points, three ahead of Ukraine.
The French squad, depleted by injuries and absent regulars, showed resilience with key chances but succumbed to a late Iceland counterattack. With a critical fixture against Ukraine looming in Paris, France must address defensive lapses to secure World Cup qualification.
