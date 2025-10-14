Left Menu

Heartbreak on Home Soil: India's AFC Asian Cup Dream Dashed

India's hopes to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup were dashed by a 1-2 defeat to Singapore. Despite controlling the first half and scoring initially, India conceded two goals to Song Ui-young. Missed opportunities marred India's performance as they lagged behind Hong Kong and Singapore in their group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, India's national football team failed to secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup following a 1-2 loss to Singapore. The match, played on home ground, saw India initially take the lead with Lallianzuala Chhangte's brilliant 14th-minute strike. However, Singapore's Song Ui-young equalized just before halftime and secured the win with a decisive 58th-minute goal.

A dominant performance by India in the first half, highlighted by commanding possession and an early lead, was ultimately undone by missed chances. Despite urgent substitutions from coach Khali Jamil, including the introduction of Rahim Ali and Udanta Singh, India could not find the equalizer.

Brandon Fernandes had a key opportunity to draw level in the 90th minute but missed. With both Hong Kong and Singapore leading the group, each having eight points, India now finds their qualification hopes dashed, reflecting on missed opportunities and strategic missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

