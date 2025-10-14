Tamil Nadu's Sporting Renaissance: A New Era Under Dravidian Rule

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a substantial increase in funding for sports infrastructure, reaching Rs 1,945.7 crore. This is a significant rise from the Rs 170.33 crore allocated during the previous AIADMK regime, marking a new era in Tamil Nadu's sports development.

During the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Trophy 2025 ceremony, Stalin praised officials for their efforts in identifying sporting talent across the state. He commented on Tamil Nadu's accomplishments in both national and international sporting arenas, crediting the Dravidian Model rule for this golden age in sports.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the establishment of a dedicated sports ministry by former CM M Karunanidhi as pivotal. The current administration's ambitious efforts include the launch of a medical insurance scheme for sportspersons, aimed at providing coverage for injuries sustained during competitions.