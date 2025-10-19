Left Menu

Kolkata Test: Daily ticket price for SA game starts from Rs 60

Updated: 19-10-2025 21:14 IST
Kolkata Test: Daily ticket price for SA game starts from Rs 60
Tickets for the highly anticipated India-South Africa Test at Eden Gardens will go on sale from 12 noon on Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Sunday.

Fans can book tickets through the District by Zomato app, with prices starting at Rs 60 per day (Rs 300 for all five days) and going up to Rs 250 per day (Rs 1,250 for the full match).

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019.

It will also be the first Test at the venue in nearly 13 years without Virat Kohli, who retired from the longest format last month.

Ahead of the Proteas Test, Eden Gardens is hosting Bengal's Ranji Trophy home matches.

In the first game against Uttarakhand, Abhimanyu Easwaran made a match-winning 69 not out in a tricky chase of 156, while a fit-again veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up seven wickets.

Bengal will next face Gujarat from Saturday before the pitch is readied for the Proteas Test.

