Left Menu

PSG Stars Return: Dembélé and Marquinhos Back in Action

Ousmane Dembélé, after recovering from a hamstring injury, returns to the PSG squad for the Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen. Captain Marquinhos also returns after a left thigh issue. Dembélé was injured in a World Cup qualifier, and PSG has won its first two league matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:30 IST
PSG Stars Return: Dembélé and Marquinhos Back in Action
  • Country:
  • France

Ousmane Dembélé, the esteemed Ballon d'Or winner, is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup. He has been named in the squad for the Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen after overcoming a hamstring injury that kept him out for over a month.

Joining Dembélé on the comeback trail is PSG captain Marquinhos, who returns from a left thigh problem. His absence was keenly felt in the weeks preceding this critical fixture.

Dembélé's injury occurred on September 5 during France's 2-0 victory over Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier. Despite these setbacks, the defending champions have made a strong start, clinching victories in their opening two games of the tournament phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025