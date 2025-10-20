PSG Stars Return: Dembélé and Marquinhos Back in Action

Ousmane Dembélé, the esteemed Ballon d'Or winner, is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup. He has been named in the squad for the Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen after overcoming a hamstring injury that kept him out for over a month.

Joining Dembélé on the comeback trail is PSG captain Marquinhos, who returns from a left thigh problem. His absence was keenly felt in the weeks preceding this critical fixture.

Dembélé's injury occurred on September 5 during France's 2-0 victory over Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier. Despite these setbacks, the defending champions have made a strong start, clinching victories in their opening two games of the tournament phase.

