Shorna Akter Leads Bangladesh to Victory in Dramatic Women's World Cup Clash

Shorna Akter's impressive bowling took center stage as Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka, bowling them out for 202 in a crucial Women's World Cup match. Despite Hasini Perera's best efforts with a knock of 85, Shorna's spell of 10-4-27-3 ensured Bangladesh's resounding victory.

In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, Bangladesh emerged victorious as Shorna Akter's remarkable bowling performance dismantled Sri Lanka, dismissing them for just 202 runs. Despite Hasini Perera's valiant innings of 85, it was Shorna who turned the tide.

Perera's 85, her highest ODI score, was marked by close calls, surviving two dropped catches. Her efforts, however, were overshadowed when Shorna initiated a dramatic Sri Lankan collapse, starting with the dismissal of Nilakshika Silva.

The tide turned when Sri Lanka, once poised for a formidable total, fell to 202. Shorna's strategic wickets validated Bangladesh's dominance in the match, marking a significant win in their World Cup campaign.

