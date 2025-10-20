Shorna Akter Leads Bangladesh to Victory in Dramatic Women's World Cup Clash

In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, Bangladesh emerged victorious as Shorna Akter's remarkable bowling performance dismantled Sri Lanka, dismissing them for just 202 runs. Despite Hasini Perera's valiant innings of 85, it was Shorna who turned the tide.

Perera's 85, her highest ODI score, was marked by close calls, surviving two dropped catches. Her efforts, however, were overshadowed when Shorna initiated a dramatic Sri Lankan collapse, starting with the dismissal of Nilakshika Silva.

The tide turned when Sri Lanka, once poised for a formidable total, fell to 202. Shorna's strategic wickets validated Bangladesh's dominance in the match, marking a significant win in their World Cup campaign.

