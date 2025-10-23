Stephen Bradley's Marathon: Racing for Charity and Championship Glory

In a unique pre-match ritual, Shamrock Rovers' manager Stephen Bradley plans to run the Dublin Marathon for charity before promptly flying by helicopter to a pivotal title-deciding game against Derry City.

The 40-year-old Bradley, alongside his assistant Glenn Cronin, is set to take on the marathon challenge with aspirations of completing the course in under four hours while raising 100,000 euros for the charity Oscar's Kids. The initiative is particularly meaningful to Bradley, as his son recently battled leukemia.

With his team six points clear at the top of the league, Bradley hopes to see the Rovers clinch the title with this high-stakes match. The ambitious schedule has Bradley starting the marathon at 8:45, wrapping up by 12:45, then boarding a helicopter by 1:30 to ensure arrival for the 3:00 kick-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)