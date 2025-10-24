Epic Volleyball Showdown: Toofans Topple Thunderbolts in Prime League Thriller

Hyderabad witnessed a thrilling match in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League as the Goa Guardians secured their spot in the semi-finals following the Delhi Toofans' narrow victory over the Kolkata Thunderbolts. The contest, held on Wednesday, ended 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12.

The Thunderbolts put up a strong fight, with key performances from Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar. However, it was Saqlain Tariq of the Toofans who emerged as the Player of the Match, leading a spirited comeback that clinched the win for Delhi.

Despite an early setback, the Toofans relied on solid defense and strategic plays, including a crucial super spike by Carlos, to overcome Kolkata's challenge. The victory not only propelled Goa Guardians forward but also marked Delhi Toofans' determination to end the season on a high note.

