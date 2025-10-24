Left Menu

Epic Volleyball Showdown: Toofans Topple Thunderbolts in Prime League Thriller

The Goa Guardians advance to the semi-finals of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League after Delhi Toofans defeat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 in a thrilling match. Despite the Thunderbolts' efforts, Toofans’ strategic play led them to an unforgettable victory, leaving Kolkata out of the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:26 IST
Epic Volleyball Showdown: Toofans Topple Thunderbolts in Prime League Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad witnessed a thrilling match in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League as the Goa Guardians secured their spot in the semi-finals following the Delhi Toofans' narrow victory over the Kolkata Thunderbolts. The contest, held on Wednesday, ended 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12.

The Thunderbolts put up a strong fight, with key performances from Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar. However, it was Saqlain Tariq of the Toofans who emerged as the Player of the Match, leading a spirited comeback that clinched the win for Delhi.

Despite an early setback, the Toofans relied on solid defense and strategic plays, including a crucial super spike by Carlos, to overcome Kolkata's challenge. The victory not only propelled Goa Guardians forward but also marked Delhi Toofans' determination to end the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India
2
Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

 Pakistan
3
NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

 India
4
Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contract Extension

Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025