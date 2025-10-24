Left Menu

Jharkhand Shines at SAAF Senior Athletics Championships 2025

Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the SAAF Senior Athletics Championships 2025, welcoming athletes from six South Asian nations to Jharkhand. The event, held after 16 years, highlights Jharkhand's commitment to sports development. Over 200 athletes will participate in 37 events at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:50 IST
Jharkhand Shines at SAAF Senior Athletics Championships 2025
The picturesque Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi is set abuzz as the 4th South Asian Amateur Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 kicked off with great fanfare. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren presided over the inaugural ceremony, marking a significant moment for the state.

In his speech, Soren extended a hearty welcome to athletes from six South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. He emphasized the enthusiasm of Jharkhand's youth towards sports, especially athletics, and expressed optimism about the state's future achievements.

Noting the event's last occurrence in 2008 in Kochi, Soren highlighted the pride of hosting such an international event. The three-day sports spectacle promises to engage the audience, offering a platform for 206 athletes to compete fiercely across 37 events until the finale on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

