Rain Halts Play: Sri Lanka and Pakistan Share Points in Final Group Match

The last group-stage match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup concluded without a result due to continuous rain at Colombo's R Premadasa International Stadium, according to the ICC website. The outcome handed a point to each team.

Pakistan's campaign ended without a win, accumulating just three points from seven matches, all attributed to games canceled by rain. Sri Lanka fared slightly better, finishing with five points from a single victory in seven contests.

The match faced interference even before it began, with rain delays reducing the game to 34 overs for each side. Pakistan reached 18 runs without loss in 4.2 overs before rain forced the eventual abandonment of play, marking the tournament's fifth rain-affected match. Despite changes in their lineup, both teams were already out of semifinal contention and wanted a conclusive end to their World Cup run.

(With inputs from agencies.)