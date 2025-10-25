Kyle Jamieson Sidelined: Injury Forces Series Withdrawal
New Zealand's fast bowler, Kyle Jamieson, has been ruled out of the ODI series against England due to side stiffness. The 30-year-old aims to be fit for the upcoming series against the West Indies in November. Coach Rob Walter emphasizes the importance of not risking Jamieson's health.
Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand's towering fast bowler, is set to miss the upcoming one-day international series against England due to side stiffness, as announced by New Zealand Cricket on Saturday.
The 30-year-old's absence is a significant blow ahead of the three-match series scheduled to kick off on Sunday in Mount Maunganui. With an eye toward his inclusion in the November series against the West Indies, Jamieson's recovery is prioritized by the team.
Coach Rob Walter mentioned, "Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today, and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer." Jamieson's targeted return is slated for November 5 in Auckland, where the team will face the West Indies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
