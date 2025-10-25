Left Menu

India Dominates Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and teammate Sukant Kadam led India to the top of the medals tally at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025. Bhagat won two golds, while Kadam picked up a gold and a silver. Manasi Joshi also secured two golds in women's singles SL3 and mixed doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:07 IST
India's supremacy was evident at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025, where the country's athletes topped the medals tally. Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat emerged as a standout performer, clinching two gold medals in the men's singles SL3 and partnering with Sukant Kadam to seal victory in men's doubles SL3–SL4.

Bhagat overcame a tough challenge from compatriot Manoj Sarkar to win the singles final 21–15, 21–17. Reflecting on his performance, Bhagat expressed satisfaction and acknowledged the strong competition from fellow Indian players, including Sarkar, who earned silver.

The tournament also saw remarkable performances from Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Ragupathi, who both claimed two golds. Joshi excelled in women's singles SL3 and in mixed doubles SL3–SU5, alongside Ragupathi. India's overall performance signals its growing prominence in the global para-badminton arena.

