Left Menu

Mumbai Meteors Rocket to Prime Volleyball League Final

Mumbai Meteors triumphed over Goa Guardians 15-8, 15-8, 16-14, advancing to the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League final. Despite Goa's strong start and tactical changes, Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary's strategic play and Amit Gulia’s powerful serves secured their victory. Mumbai awaits the winner of Bengaluru Torpedoes vs. Ahmedabad Defenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:58 IST
Mumbai Meteors Rocket to Prime Volleyball League Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Meteors have secured their spot in the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League after defeating the Goa Guardians in a thrilling match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. With sets ending 15-8, 15-8, and 16-14, Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary was named Player of the Match.

Goa Guardians started strong with aggressive plays, spearheaded by Nathaniel Dickinson and Rohit Yadav. However, Mumbai's consistent attacks and disciplined formation, particularly highlighted by Amit Gulia's serves, proved too challenging for the Guardians to counter effectively.

Despite strategic changes from Goa, including introducing setter Aravind to alter the momentum, Mumbai maintained control thanks to decisive actions from players like Karthik and Amit. The Meteors now prepare to face the winner of the Bengaluru Torpedoes versus Ahmedabad Defenders match.

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025