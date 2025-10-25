Mumbai Meteors Rocket to Prime Volleyball League Final

The Mumbai Meteors have secured their spot in the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League after defeating the Goa Guardians in a thrilling match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. With sets ending 15-8, 15-8, and 16-14, Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary was named Player of the Match.

Goa Guardians started strong with aggressive plays, spearheaded by Nathaniel Dickinson and Rohit Yadav. However, Mumbai's consistent attacks and disciplined formation, particularly highlighted by Amit Gulia's serves, proved too challenging for the Guardians to counter effectively.

Despite strategic changes from Goa, including introducing setter Aravind to alter the momentum, Mumbai maintained control thanks to decisive actions from players like Karthik and Amit. The Meteors now prepare to face the winner of the Bengaluru Torpedoes versus Ahmedabad Defenders match.