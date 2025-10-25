Left Menu

Japan's Rugby Resilience: Eddie Jones and the Brave Blossoms

Japan narrowly lost to Australia 19-15, showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level. This was Japan's first match against former coach Eddie Jones. Despite injuries and challenges, Australia won, and both teams look forward to future matches. The focus now shifts to upcoming games against England and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan delivered a noteworthy performance despite their narrow 19-15 loss to Australia, demonstrating their capacity to compete on the world stage, according to coach Eddie Jones. This match marked Japan's first encounter with their former mentor, Eddie Jones, now the coach of Australia.

Australia, grappling with early injuries, managed to secure the victory. Coach Joe Schmidt praised Japan's competitiveness, highlighting the team's resilience despite the setbacks. Australia faces the challenge of bolstering their ranks against England at Twickenham due to potential gaps in their squad.

Both teams look ahead to their next challenges: Japan versus South Africa at Wembley, and Australia against England. The anticipation builds as Japan recalls their historic World Cup win against South Africa in 2015, keen to replicate such an iconic upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

