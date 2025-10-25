Cricketing Distress: MPCA Shocked by Incident Involving Australian Players

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) was left reeling after an alleged incident involving the stalking and molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, where they are staying for the ICC World Cup.

The local police quickly acted, arresting the accused who reportedly followed the athletes on a motorcycle, further touching one inappropriately. The incident drew condemnation from MPCA, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring women's safety.

MPCA officials extended apologies to the Australian team, lauding the police's swift action. Auxiliary support and cooperation with the Australian team and authorities remain ongoing, as MPCA seeks to address and rectify the impact of the distressing episode.

