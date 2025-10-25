Left Menu

Cricketing Distress: MPCA Shocked by Incident Involving Australian Players

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association expressed shock over the alleged stalking and molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore. The police have arrested the suspect, and MPCA has assured support to the players, lamenting the tarnishing of the city's safe reputation.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) was left reeling after an alleged incident involving the stalking and molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, where they are staying for the ICC World Cup.

The local police quickly acted, arresting the accused who reportedly followed the athletes on a motorcycle, further touching one inappropriately. The incident drew condemnation from MPCA, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring women's safety.

MPCA officials extended apologies to the Australian team, lauding the police's swift action. Auxiliary support and cooperation with the Australian team and authorities remain ongoing, as MPCA seeks to address and rectify the impact of the distressing episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

