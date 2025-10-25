Left Menu

Australian Cricketers' Harrowing Experience in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly stalked and one molested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The TMC criticized the BJP government, highlighting safety concerns under its rule. A suspect was arrested, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident tarnishing India's image, two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked and one was molested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The event has triggered a verbal clash between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

The incident occurred on Khajrana Road, where a man on a motorcycle reportedly followed the cricketers from their hotel and inappropriately touched one before escaping. Local police swiftly apprehended a suspect, though calls for a complete investigation persist.

The TMC condemned the BJP-led government's failure to ensure women's safety, accusing it of tarnishing India's global reputation. This incident has further intensified the political debate over women's safety across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

