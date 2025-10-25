Left Menu

Alana King's Historic Bowling Mastery Dismantles South Africa

Alana King's spectacular bowling led Australia to restrict South Africa to 97 in the Women's World Cup, capturing seven wickets and setting a record for the best bowling figures by an Australian and in a World Cup match. Her exceptional performance left South African batters stuttering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:51 IST
Alana King's Historic Bowling Mastery Dismantles South Africa
Alana King
  • Country:
  • India

Alana King delivered a stunning bowling performance to help Australia dismantle South Africa for just 97 runs in their Women's World Cup game. With figures of 7/18, she achieved the best performance ever by an Australian and in a World Cup match.

Among her wickets were high-profile players like Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, and Marizanne Kapp. King's exceptional skill as a leg-spinner was on full display as she tore through South Africa's batting order.

Despite a promising start by South African opener Laura Wolvaardt, King's efforts left them floundering. The performance reinforced her status as one of the modern game's top wrist-spinners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025