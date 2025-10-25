Alana King's Historic Bowling Mastery Dismantles South Africa

Alana King delivered a stunning bowling performance to help Australia dismantle South Africa for just 97 runs in their Women's World Cup game. With figures of 7/18, she achieved the best performance ever by an Australian and in a World Cup match.

Among her wickets were high-profile players like Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, and Marizanne Kapp. King's exceptional skill as a leg-spinner was on full display as she tore through South Africa's batting order.

Despite a promising start by South African opener Laura Wolvaardt, King's efforts left them floundering. The performance reinforced her status as one of the modern game's top wrist-spinners.

(With inputs from agencies.)