Alana King's Historic Bowling Mastery Dismantles South Africa
Alana King's spectacular bowling led Australia to restrict South Africa to 97 in the Women's World Cup, capturing seven wickets and setting a record for the best bowling figures by an Australian and in a World Cup match. Her exceptional performance left South African batters stuttering.
- Country:
- India
Alana King delivered a stunning bowling performance to help Australia dismantle South Africa for just 97 runs in their Women's World Cup game. With figures of 7/18, she achieved the best performance ever by an Australian and in a World Cup match.
Among her wickets were high-profile players like Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, and Marizanne Kapp. King's exceptional skill as a leg-spinner was on full display as she tore through South Africa's batting order.
Despite a promising start by South African opener Laura Wolvaardt, King's efforts left them floundering. The performance reinforced her status as one of the modern game's top wrist-spinners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit and Kohli: A Journey of Cricketing Legends in Australia
Samardeep Singh Gill: From Cricket Dreams to Shot Put Stardom
Disturbing Incident Shadows ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Indore
Australian Cricketers' Harrowing Experience in Indore
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore