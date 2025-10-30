Indore to host National Ranking Pickleball Championship in December

The National Ranking Pickleball Championship will be held in Indore with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh at stake, the national federation said on Thursday.

''Indore will host the National Ranking Pickleball Championship for the first time. As per the tentative schedule, it will be held between December 19 and 21,'' All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo told reporters.

''Pickleball is no longer just a pastime in India. It has now become a competitive sport. Our aim is to make pickleball a part of national sports competitions in the coming years and, in the long run, include it in the Olympic Games.'' He said the National Ranking Pickleball Championship in Indore will be held in different age categories for men and women.

''More than 400 players from across the country are expected to participate in this competition. The winners will be given priority in selection for international competitions.'' Swapnil Kothari, President of the Madhya Pradesh Pickleball Association, said that efforts are being made to establish the state as a major national center for pickleball.

He said that currently, state-level pickleball selection camps are being organised in Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, through which national rankings will be awarded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)