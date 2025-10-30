Left Menu

Asian Youth Games: Boxing leads India's campaign with historic seven medals

With this remarkable performance, India topped the Girls' Boxing section, reaffirming the nation's growing dominance in youth boxing on the Asian stage. In the Girls' Boxing category, India finished in first place with four gold medals and one silver medal, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

India's youth boxers delivered a historic performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, finishing with four golds, two silvers, and one bronze, the highest medal tally by any discipline in the Indian contingent and marking the country's best-ever showing in youth boxing at continental games. With this remarkable performance, India topped the Girls' Boxing section, reaffirming the nation's growing dominance in youth boxing on the Asian stage. In the Girls' Boxing category, India finished in first place with four gold medals and one silver medal, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The golden run began in the morning session with Khushi Chand (46kg) defeating China's Luo Jinxiu 4:1, displaying exceptional precision and control. Ahaana Sharma (50kg) followed with a first-round Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) win against Ma Jong Hyang of Korea. Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg) then secured gold with a commanding 5:0 decision over Uzbekistan's Muhammadova Kumriniso. Anshika (+80kg) added the fourth gold for India, while Harnoor Kaur (66kg) claimed silver after a hard-fought bout. On the boys' side, Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) fought valiantly but narrowly missed gold, taking silver against Kazakhstan's Nurmakhan Zhumagali. Earlier, Anant Deshmukh (66kg) clinched bronze, rounding off a stellar campaign for India's young boxers.

The six-medal haul underscores the strength of India's youth boxing program and the rigorous preparation at NS NIS Patiala under Head Coaches Vinod Kumar (boys) and Jitender Raj Singh (girls). This landmark achievement reinforces India's growing dominance in Asian boxing and highlights a promising new generation ready to make its mark globally. (ANI)

