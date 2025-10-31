Hazlewood and Marsh Shine as Australia Clinch T20 Victory Over India
Josh Hazlewood's bowling and Mitchell Marsh's batting led Australia to a four-wicket victory over India in the second T20I, taking a 1-0 series lead. The match featured Hazlewood's three wickets and Marsh's quick 46 runs. Despite Abhishek Sharma's efforts, India faced a batting collapse under Australia's attack.
In a thrilling encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia secured a compelling four-wicket triumph against India in the second T20 International. Fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood delivered an outstanding performance, claiming 3-13 and unsettling the Indian top order with 15 dot balls.
Mitchell Marsh complemented the bowling masterclass with a powerful batting display, scoring 46 off 26 balls and forming a dynamic 51-run partnership with Travis Head. Australia chased down India's modest total of 125 in front of 82,438 fans, with 40 balls remaining.
Despite a standout innings from Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 68, the visitors succumbed to Australia's aggressive attack. Hazlewood's early strikes left India struggling at 32 for four, sealing a vital lead in the five-match series heading into the next game in Hobart.
