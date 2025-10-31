Hazlewood and Marsh Shine as Australia Clinch T20 Victory Over India

In a thrilling encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia secured a compelling four-wicket triumph against India in the second T20 International. Fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood delivered an outstanding performance, claiming 3-13 and unsettling the Indian top order with 15 dot balls.

Mitchell Marsh complemented the bowling masterclass with a powerful batting display, scoring 46 off 26 balls and forming a dynamic 51-run partnership with Travis Head. Australia chased down India's modest total of 125 in front of 82,438 fans, with 40 balls remaining.

Despite a standout innings from Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 68, the visitors succumbed to Australia's aggressive attack. Hazlewood's early strikes left India struggling at 32 for four, sealing a vital lead in the five-match series heading into the next game in Hobart.