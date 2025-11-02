Arsenal's Triumph Extends Premier League Lead, Liverpool Ends Losing Streak

Arsenal extended its commanding lead in the Premier League after a decisive 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, solidifying its standing with 13 wins in 15 matches this season. The London team is now seven points ahead, showcasing their determination to end a title drought dating back to 2004.

Meanwhile, Liverpool celebrated an end to their four-game losing streak by defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah marked his milestone 250th goal for the club with an opportune first-time shot. The win lifts Liverpool to third in the standings, trailing Arsenal by seven points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea returned to form with a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham, while Wolves remain rooted at the bottom of the table following a 3-0 loss to Fulham. Manchester United managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, continuing their unbeaten streak under coach Ruben Amorim.

