Left Menu

Arsenal's Triumph Extends Premier League Lead, Liverpool Ends Losing Streak

Arsenal surged seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Burnley, extending their unbeaten run to 13 wins from 15 games. Liverpool broke their losing streak, beating Aston Villa 2-0. Chelsea claimed victory over Tottenham, while Wolves remain winless after losing 3-0 to Fulham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:33 IST
Arsenal's Triumph Extends Premier League Lead, Liverpool Ends Losing Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal extended its commanding lead in the Premier League after a decisive 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, solidifying its standing with 13 wins in 15 matches this season. The London team is now seven points ahead, showcasing their determination to end a title drought dating back to 2004.

Meanwhile, Liverpool celebrated an end to their four-game losing streak by defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah marked his milestone 250th goal for the club with an opportune first-time shot. The win lifts Liverpool to third in the standings, trailing Arsenal by seven points.

Elsewhere, Chelsea returned to form with a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham, while Wolves remain rooted at the bottom of the table following a 3-0 loss to Fulham. Manchester United managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, continuing their unbeaten streak under coach Ruben Amorim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025