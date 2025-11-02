Left Menu

Unpredictable Skies Threaten Historic Women's World Cup Final

Unseasonal rain threatened to delay the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa. The match, held at DY Patil Stadium, witnessed both teams vying for their first ODI title. India defeated Australia, and South Africa overcame England in the semi-finals for a thrilling showdown.

02-11-2025
Unseasonal rain on Sunday morning cast uncertainty on the toss for the Women's World Cup final match between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium.

Despite predominantly dry weather over the past two days, a rainy morning greeted match day, with the IMD predicting generally cloudy skies and light showers.

Ground staff worked to cover the key playing areas, though the squares beside the pitch remained uncovered. As the 13th edition unfolds, both India and South Africa aim to capture their maiden ODI title, marking a significant departure from previous tournaments dominated by Australia and England.

