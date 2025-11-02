Left Menu

Miyu Yamashita Clinches Maybank Championship in Dramatic Playoff Finish

Miyu Yamashita secured her second LPGA title by winning the Maybank Championship in a thrilling three-way playoff. The 24-year-old golfer from Japan emerged victorious after a tense final day at the Kuala Lumpur course, marking a significant achievement early in her career on the tour.

Miyu Yamashita, Women's British Open champion, captured her second LPGA title in dramatic fashion by winning the Maybank Championship in a three-way playoff on Sunday. The Japanese golfer's triumph, featuring a decisive birdie on the first playoff hole, came during her inaugural full year on the tour.

The tightly contested tournament saw Yamashita rise to the challenge by carding a 65, matching the day's best round and moving up a crowded leaderboard. Her victory adds the Maybank Championship to her earlier major victory and highlights her impressive ascent in the world of golf.

Despite holding a four-stroke lead entering the final round, South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi struggled with crucial putts, eventually leading to her third runner-up finish in similar circumstances. Following an hour-long rain delay, Australia's Hannah Green joined the playoff alongside Choi and Yamashita, but it was the World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul whose late bogey dashed her hopes of a first-place finish.

