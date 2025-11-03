Triumphant Triumph: India's Women's Cricket Team Shatters Boundaries with World Cup Victory

India celebrated with fervor on Sunday as the national women's cricket team clinched a historic World Cup victory. This groundbreaking achievement saw India's team defeating South Africa by 52 runs to become only the fourth side to secure the ODI title.

Esteemed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with prominent sports figures and political leaders, acknowledged the team's triumph as a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket. The victory served as a source of inspiration for countless young girls to pursue their dreams of making it big in the sport.

Virat Kohli praised the team's fearless spirit, while Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined in celebrating the iconic performance. The triumph left a mark on the nation's cricket history and encouraged not just the current generation but generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)