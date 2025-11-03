Sangram Singh Makes History as First Indian to Win at Levels Fight League
Sangram Singh, India's celebrated wrestler-turned-MMA fighter, has become the first Indian to triumph in Europe's Levels Fight League. His strategic victory over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in Amsterdam underscores his talent and adds yet another milestone to Indian MMA's evolving global narrative. Singh's win emphasizes dedication and resilience.
In a groundbreaking achievement, Sangram Singh, India's acclaimed wrestler-turned-MMA star, emerged victorious at the prestigious Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam. This victory marks the first time an Indian has claimed victory in this European event, solidifying Singh's status as a formidable force in the MMA world.
Competing against Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi, a younger and experienced adversary known for his striking capabilities, Singh showcased superior technical acumen. Utilizing his extensive wrestling expertise, Singh maintained control throughout, effectively neutralizing Trabelsi's offensive attempts with strategic positioning and calculated strikes.
In the decisive second round, Singh executed a flawless bar-arm choke submission, forcing Trabelsi to concede. This commanding finish highlights Singh's exceptional experience and fight intelligence. At 40, Singh continues to defy age stereotypes, demonstrating that champions are forged through determination, discipline, and strategic prowess.
