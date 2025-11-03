Left Menu

Sangram Singh Makes History as First Indian to Win at Levels Fight League

Sangram Singh, India's celebrated wrestler-turned-MMA fighter, has become the first Indian to triumph in Europe's Levels Fight League. His strategic victory over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in Amsterdam underscores his talent and adds yet another milestone to Indian MMA's evolving global narrative. Singh's win emphasizes dedication and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:50 IST
Sangram Singh Makes History as First Indian to Win at Levels Fight League
MMA fighters Hakim Trabelsi (L) and Sangram Singh (R). (Photo: LFL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Sangram Singh, India's acclaimed wrestler-turned-MMA star, emerged victorious at the prestigious Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam. This victory marks the first time an Indian has claimed victory in this European event, solidifying Singh's status as a formidable force in the MMA world.

Competing against Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi, a younger and experienced adversary known for his striking capabilities, Singh showcased superior technical acumen. Utilizing his extensive wrestling expertise, Singh maintained control throughout, effectively neutralizing Trabelsi's offensive attempts with strategic positioning and calculated strikes.

In the decisive second round, Singh executed a flawless bar-arm choke submission, forcing Trabelsi to concede. This commanding finish highlights Singh's exceptional experience and fight intelligence. At 40, Singh continues to defy age stereotypes, demonstrating that champions are forged through determination, discipline, and strategic prowess.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025