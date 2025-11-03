Left Menu

A Million-Dollar Tribute: Himachal's Pride Renuka Singh Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1 crore reward for Renuka Singh Thakur, part of India's Women's World Cup-winning team. Celebrating the victory, he praised the team's achievements, particularly Renuka's contributions, and promised her a job for her exemplary performance.

In a celebratory announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared a Rs 1 crore cash award for Renuka Singh Thakur, a key player in India's historic Women's World Cup victory.

Renuka, hailing from Shimla's Rohru area, was congratulated for her role in the team's success, which saw India triumph over South Africa by 52 runs in the final held at Navi Mumbai.

Chief Minister Sukhu personally lauded Renuka's exceptional bowling performance, which held the opposition at bay, and assured her of a job, commending her impactful contribution to the team's landmark achievement.

