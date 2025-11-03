Heroics Shine in Ranji Trophy: Hooda's Double Century & Roy's Magic

Day three of the Ranji Trophy was marked by stunning performances, with Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda smashing a formidable double century, and Anukul Roy claiming a superb ten-wicket haul. Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten century and Yash Rathod's resilient ton were among the memorable highlights of the third round.

In the Bengal versus Tripura match, Bengal amassed 336 runs in their first innings, with Sudip Kumar Gharami scoring a century. Tripura, with a brilliant 121* from Hanuma Vihari, reached 273/7, trailing by 63 runs.

In another encounter, Jharkhand declared at 510/8, thanks to Shikhar Mohan's 207-run effort. Anukul Roy's 8/55 restricted Nagaland to 154 runs. Yash Rathod's impressive tally of runs elevated him among first-class greats with a remarkable average of 60. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Deepak Hooda's powerful innings took their score to 617/6 declared, while Mumbai ended at 89/0, trailing by 274 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)