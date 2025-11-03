Shreyas Iyer Faces Lengthy Recovery After Spleen Injury

In a setback for Indian cricket, Shreyas Iyer is facing a prolonged recovery from a severe spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, founder of Sports Science India, provided insights into the injury, revealing that Iyer will potentially be out of competitive cricket for two to three months.

Iyer was injured while executing a remarkable catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He landed awkwardly on his left side, resulting in excruciating pain and being immediately taken off the field by support staff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer suffered a blunt abdominal injury, leading to a laceration of his spleen and internal bleeding.

According to Dr. Patnaik, the injury occurred when Iyer's left rib cage struck the ground, directly impacting the area just above the spleen. While discussing the nature of spleen injuries, Dr. Patnaik explained that minor injuries involve slight internal bleeding requiring rest, whereas more severe injuries may necessitate surgical intervention. Despite the seriousness of the injury, Dr. Patnaik is optimistic about Iyer's return to sports, though it would take considerable time for him to fully recover and become asymptomatic.

