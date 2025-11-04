Epic Showdown in Dubai: Sabalenka vs. Kyrgios in 'Battle of the Sexes'

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios have announced they will face off in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match in Dubai on December 28.

The match, which echoes the historic 1973 contest between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, will be held indoors at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena.

Kyrgios, who has faced numerous injuries in recent years, is confident of easy victory, despite being allowed only one serve and a smaller side of the court. Both will also headline a separate exhibition event in New York earlier in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)