Clash of Champions: Spain and England Set to Face Off Again in 2027 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Spain and England, finalists of the 2023 Women's World Cup, will meet in the 2027 qualifiers, drawn into Group A3 along with Iceland and Ukraine. The qualifiers start on March 3, offering further playoff opportunities for European teams. The tournament will be hosted by Brazil, with UEFA having 11 automatic spots.
In a dramatic turn of events, World Cup titleholders Spain and the tournament's 2023 finalists England are set to lock horns again in the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers. The draw, held in Nyon, Switzerland, has paired these two football powerhouses in Group A3, alongside Iceland and Ukraine.
Spain, which clinched their first major title by defeating England 1-0 in the Sydney 2023 final, now faces its old rival once more on the road to Brazil, where the World Cup will be hosted. England, having beaten Spain in a penalty shootout to secure the European Championship, is set for a thrilling rematch.
This path to qualification is fierce, with only the top team from each League A group earning automatic passage to the World Cup. Additional opportunities await through playoff spots, especially crucial for teams from Leagues B and C starting March 3.
