East Bengal Club Celebrates Cricket Heroines Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh
East Bengal Club will honor Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh for their key roles in India's Women's World Cup win. Deepti dominated with her all-round skills, while Richa impressed with her batting. The club praised their achievements and announced plans for a special felicitation ceremony.
- Country:
- India
The East Bengal Club is set to honor cricketers Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who played pivotal roles in India's historic Women's World Cup victory against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.
Deepti Sharma, after representing Bengal for seven seasons, earned the title of Player of the Tournament for her outstanding all-round performance, which included 22 wickets and 215 runs. Moreover, she delivered a critical 58-run performance in the final match.
Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh, with her powerful batting skills, accumulated 235 runs at an average of 39.16, achieved the highest strike rate of 133.52, and equaled the tournament record for the most sixes. The club's president noted their inspirational journeys and announced a well-deserved felicitation for the two players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in Limbo
Cricket Battles Escalate: Tensions Rise Between Rivals Pakistan and India
Sean Williams: A Cricket Legacy Shadowed by Personal Struggles
Cricket Controversies: Fines and Bans Strike Asia Cup Stars
Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry