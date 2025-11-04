East Bengal Club Celebrates Cricket Heroines Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh

The East Bengal Club is set to honor cricketers Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who played pivotal roles in India's historic Women's World Cup victory against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Deepti Sharma, after representing Bengal for seven seasons, earned the title of Player of the Tournament for her outstanding all-round performance, which included 22 wickets and 215 runs. Moreover, she delivered a critical 58-run performance in the final match.

Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh, with her powerful batting skills, accumulated 235 runs at an average of 39.16, achieved the highest strike rate of 133.52, and equaled the tournament record for the most sixes. The club's president noted their inspirational journeys and announced a well-deserved felicitation for the two players.

