Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Ranji Trophy Draw
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an aggressive 67-ball 93 to help Bihar draw against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group. Named to the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, the 14-year-old prodigy has also toured Australia and England recently.
In an impressive display at the Ranji Trophy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a standout performance for Bihar, scoring 93 runs off 67 balls. His contribution was instrumental in securing a draw against Meghalaya.
The young left-handed batsman, just 14 years old, crafted his innings with style, smashing nine fours and four sixes. His partnerships included a 92-run stand with Mangal Mahrour and a quick 41-run partnership with Bipin Saurabh, recovering after early setbacks.
Suryavanshi's talent hasn't gone unnoticed; he was named in India A's squad for the forthcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar. Captained by Jitesh Sharma, the tournament is set to take place from November 14-23 in Doha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
