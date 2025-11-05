Left Menu

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe has appointed Romanian coach Marian Marinica six weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Marinica, with a junior coaching start in England, has led Malawi and Liberia previously. He replaces Michael Nees, after a failed World Cup qualifying campaign. Zimbabwe will face Egypt, Angola, and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 05-11-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:45 IST
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's football association has announced the appointment of Marian Marinica as the new coach for the national team, just six weeks ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Marinica, a 60-year-old Romanian, has a wealth of experience, having previously coached Malawi and Liberia in international tournaments.

He succeeds Michael Nees, who was dismissed following Zimbabwe's dismal World Cup qualifying campaign. Marinica's first challenge lies in leading Zimbabwe against Egypt on December 22, followed by matches against Angola and South Africa in the group stage.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
2
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
3
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global
4
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025