Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe's football association has announced the appointment of Marian Marinica as the new coach for the national team, just six weeks ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Marinica, a 60-year-old Romanian, has a wealth of experience, having previously coached Malawi and Liberia in international tournaments.

He succeeds Michael Nees, who was dismissed following Zimbabwe's dismal World Cup qualifying campaign. Marinica's first challenge lies in leading Zimbabwe against Egypt on December 22, followed by matches against Angola and South Africa in the group stage.