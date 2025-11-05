Shubman Gill: India's Rising Star Faces Format Challenge in Australia
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson supports Shubman Gill, India's talented batter, in overcoming challenges of switching formats. Gill showed initial promise but struggled in ODIs during the Australia tour. With two T20 games remaining, Watson trusts Gill to adapt and excel, emphasizing his exceptional skills.
Shubman Gill, India's promising young batter, faces the complex task of adjusting to different cricket formats on the challenging Australian tour. Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, expressed confidence in Gill's ability to navigate this challenge despite his recent inconsistent performances.
During the ODI series in Australia, Gill initially impressed with his technique but struggled to convert starts into significant scores, ending the series with a modest average of 14.33. Promoted to the opening slot, India's vice-captain managed only 43 runs in three matches as India suffered a 2-1 defeat.
Despite the setbacks, Watson remains optimistic about Gill's potential. He acknowledges the difficulties of adapting to different formats and conditions, emphasizing the value of experience and trial and error. With the T20 series tied at 1-1, Gill aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming matches at Carrara Oval.
