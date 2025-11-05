Venus Williams Gears Up for An Unprecedented 33rd Season on WTA Tour
Venus Williams is set to compete for her 33rd consecutive season on the WTA Tour, beginning in January at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. The 45-year-old tennis icon aims for the Australian Open, marking an illustrious career that began in 1994.
In a remarkable testament to resilience and passion, tennis legend Venus Williams is poised to embark on her 33rd consecutive season on the WTA Tour. The venerable sportswoman, aged 45, will make her season debut at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, this January.
Event organizers confirmed Wednesday that Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, will feature at their January 5-11 event. Many anticipate this as preparation for the upcoming Australian Open, a tournament where Williams has twice been a finalist.
Williams first made her professional debut back in 1994 in Oakland, California. Remarkably, she has competed in at least two WTA events each season since. While ranked No. 570, she surpasses her nearest peers, Naoko Eto and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, by five years, reiterating her exceptional longevity in the sport.
