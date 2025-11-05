Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Navigating Formats with Talent and Technique

Shubman Gill, lauded by Shane Watson for his talent, is navigating different cricket formats. Despite recent performances in Australia, Gill's skill suggests upcoming success. Adjusting to varied conditions takes practice, as noted by Watson. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's fearless play in T20s continues to impress.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:46 IST
Shubman Gill has been praised by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for his 'ridiculous talent' and adaptability across cricket formats. Despite recent low scores against Australia, Watson believes Gill's exceptional technique will help him navigate and succeed in various formats in the near future.

With scores of 10, 9, and 24 in three ODIs and 37 not out, 5, and 15 in three T20Is against Australia, Gill's current form has sparked discussions. Watson acknowledges the challenges of switching formats but emphasizes that with more experience, Gill, given his immense talent, will excel in all conditions.

Alongside Gill, Abhishek Sharma's dynamic T20 play is drawing attention. Known for his fearless style and adaptability, Sharma has significantly impacted India's recent matches. His performances in the ongoing series against Australia highlight his growing prominence in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

