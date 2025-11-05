Shubman Gill: Navigating Formats with Talent and Technique

Shubman Gill has been praised by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for his 'ridiculous talent' and adaptability across cricket formats. Despite recent low scores against Australia, Watson believes Gill's exceptional technique will help him navigate and succeed in various formats in the near future.

With scores of 10, 9, and 24 in three ODIs and 37 not out, 5, and 15 in three T20Is against Australia, Gill's current form has sparked discussions. Watson acknowledges the challenges of switching formats but emphasizes that with more experience, Gill, given his immense talent, will excel in all conditions.

Alongside Gill, Abhishek Sharma's dynamic T20 play is drawing attention. Known for his fearless style and adaptability, Sharma has significantly impacted India's recent matches. His performances in the ongoing series against Australia highlight his growing prominence in international cricket.

