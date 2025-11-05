Venus Williams Set to Electrify Auckland Tournament in 2026

Venus Williams, the legendary 45-year-old tennis star, has announced her return to the competitive circuit, starting with the 2026 season in Auckland. This comes after her historic comeback in July, where she became the oldest player since 2004 to claim a WTA singles match victory.

Her presence at the U.S. Open, alongside Canadian Leylah Fernandez, captivated audiences as they reached the women's doubles quarter-finals. The tournament organizers joyously announced her return on social media, celebrating her legacy and impact on the sport.

The Auckland tournament, a pivotal WTA 250-level event, serves as a key preparation for players gearing up for the Australian Open. It runs from January 5 to January 11, followed by the men's competition, and promises exciting matches ahead.