Hakimi Faces Race Against Time: Injury Woes for PSG Ahead of Africa Cup
Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain is racing against time to recover from an ankle injury before the Africa Cup of Nations. PSG confirmed his absence for several weeks. The injury occurred in a match against Bayern Munich, where Hakimi was injured by a tackle from Luis Díaz.
Paris Saint-Germain's star right back, Achraf Hakimi, is in a battle against the clock to recuperate from an ankle injury ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in his home country of Morocco.
The club announced on Wednesday that Hakimi would be sidelined for "several weeks" due to a severe sprain to his left ankle, sustained during PSG's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. With the Africa Cup commencing on December 21, his participation remains uncertain.
PSG has faced persistent injury issues throughout the season, with key players such as Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé, and Nuno Mendes sidelined. Dembélé, who recently returned from a previous injury, left the field early against Bayern, while Mendes will also be out for several weeks.
