Injury Blow for Atletico's Robin Le Normand

Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand has suffered a serious injury to his left knee, ruling him out for at least a month. The Spain international was injured during a Champions League match and will miss key upcoming games, including Spain's World Cup qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:28 IST
Atletico Madrid's defensive stalwart, Robin Le Normand, has been sidelined with a significant knee injury picked up during their 3-1 Champions League triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise. The incident occurred early in the game after a painful collision with an opposing player.

Medical evaluations revealed that the injury involves a high-grade strain affecting the posterior capsule and the semimembranosus muscle, sparing the ligaments and meniscus. This prognosis was confirmed by further tests conducted on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defender faces at least a month's absence from the pitch, which includes missing Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia and Atletico's Champions League face-off with Inter Milan. Spanish media has widely reported on the implications of his injury for both club and country.

