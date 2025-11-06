India's Women Cricketers Engage in Unique Dialogue with PM Modi

India's women's cricket team, fresh off their World Cup triumph against South Africa, recently engaged in a candid and joyous meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

During the visit, which included head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, light-hearted topics such as tattoos and skincare were discussed, adding a personal touch to the celebratory atmosphere.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed joy in bringing the trophy to the meeting, contrasting their loss to England in the 2017 final after meeting with the PM back then, highlighting their journey of growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)