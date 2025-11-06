Left Menu

Champions at Last: India's Women's Cricket Team Celebrated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Indian women's cricket team's historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. At his residence, PM Modi praised their resilience following early defeats and hailed their victory over South Africa, marking India’s first win on home soil.

PM Modi with the World Cup-winningIndian Women's Cricket Team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered accolades on the Indian women's cricket team at his residence on Wednesday for their landmark victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. PM Modi's commendation came after the team staged a stunning turnaround from initial setbacks to clinch the championship with a win against South Africa.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the triumphant athletes, emphasized the significance of cricket in Indian culture, stating, "Cricket is not just a game in India; it's a way of life." India's conquest marked the end of a long-awaited dream, previously thwarted in the 2005 and 2017 finals.

Adding to the celebrations, head coach Amol Mazumdar and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on their journey and the enduring inspiration provided by PM Modi. Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana highlighted the growing achievements of women across sectors, attributing part of their success to encouragement from the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

