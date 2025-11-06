High Stakes in Dubai: Final 2027 Rugby World Cup Slot Up for Grabs

The final slot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup is fiercely contested in Dubai, where Belgium, Brazil, Namibia, and Samoa engage in a round-robin tournament. The top finishing team will secure a place in the prestigious event set to take place in Australia.

Samoa, previously a World Cup quarter-finalist, has faced a decline, failing to qualify in recent rounds, but now hopes to redeem itself. Captain Theo McFarland expressed determination to focus on current opportunities and qualify for the World Cup.

Namibia, ranked 27th globally, will play key matches in Dubai after recent setbacks in African qualifiers. Newcomers Belgium and Brazil, both seeking their first World Cup inclusion, face challenges but are eager to make history. The tournament promises competitive rugby amidst high emotions and strategic plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)