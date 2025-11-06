Hockey India's Nationwide Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement for Junior World Cup 2025
Hockey India has announced a nationwide Trophy Tour leading up to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu. The trophy will travel across 20 cities, beginning in New Delhi, to engage fans ahead of the event from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.
- Country:
- India
Hockey India is ramping up anticipation for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu with a nationwide Trophy Tour. Announced as part of a release from Hockey India, the tour will see the prestigious World Cup trophy cover 20 cities across India.
The tour will commence on November 7 in New Delhi during the Hockey India Centenary Celebrations, attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and prominent officials including Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram.
The initiative aims to connect with hockey enthusiasts nationwide, building enthusiasm for the global event scheduled from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey emphasized that it's a historic moment for Indian hockey as the country hosts the largest-ever Junior World Cup with 24 teams, providing fans with a chance to witness the trophy up close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Expansion: IHCL Signs New Taj Hotel in Chennai
Chennai: Two killed, one injured in bike crash on flyover
Bombay Shirt Company Expands North India Footprint with New Delhi NCR Launch
People and nature standing with us, who can stop us, asks TVK chief and actor Vijay at party meet near Chennai.
2026 TN Assembly polls: The contest is between only two-- TVK and DMK, says Vijay in party meet near Chennai.