Hockey India's Nationwide Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement for Junior World Cup 2025

Hockey India has announced a nationwide Trophy Tour leading up to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu. The trophy will travel across 20 cities, beginning in New Delhi, to engage fans ahead of the event from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:39 IST
FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India is ramping up anticipation for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu with a nationwide Trophy Tour. Announced as part of a release from Hockey India, the tour will see the prestigious World Cup trophy cover 20 cities across India.

The tour will commence on November 7 in New Delhi during the Hockey India Centenary Celebrations, attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and prominent officials including Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram.

The initiative aims to connect with hockey enthusiasts nationwide, building enthusiasm for the global event scheduled from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey emphasized that it's a historic moment for Indian hockey as the country hosts the largest-ever Junior World Cup with 24 teams, providing fans with a chance to witness the trophy up close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

