Real Madrid's Redemption Quest Against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid is set to clash with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, hoping to recover from a recent narrow defeat by Liverpool. The formidable Spanish club showed prowess against Barcelona, but Liverpool quashed their momentum in the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Barcelona, on the other hand, travels to Celta Vigo striving to enhance its defense after an intense 3-3 draw at Club Brugge. The team faced three one-goal deficits but managed to equalize, courtesy of an outstanding effort by Lamine Yamal.

Both teams are coping with injuries. Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouameni and forward Franco Mastantuono are sidelined, while Barcelona misses key players like Pedri González and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Off the field, interest peaks as Camp Nou prepares for a return to hosting matches.

