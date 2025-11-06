Tragic Loss: NFL Star Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at 24, with local authorities investigating the death as a possible suicide.

According to the Frisco Police Department, Kneeland's body was discovered early Thursday. The young athlete was in his second NFL season and had recently scored his first career touchdown.

The Cowboys expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Kneeland's impactful presence on and off the field. Tributes poured in from across the league, reflecting on his talent and spirit. The police reported that Kneeland fled a crash scene before being found deceased, seemingly from suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)