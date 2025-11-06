Left Menu

Tragic Loss: NFL Star Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, aged 24, was found dead, with police probing the incident as a possible suicide. Kneeland, in his second NFL season, was celebrated for his heartfelt performances. Tributes flowed from teammates and the sporting community, mourning the profound loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:44 IST
Tragic Loss: NFL Star Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at 24, with local authorities investigating the death as a possible suicide.

According to the Frisco Police Department, Kneeland's body was discovered early Thursday. The young athlete was in his second NFL season and had recently scored his first career touchdown.

The Cowboys expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Kneeland's impactful presence on and off the field. Tributes poured in from across the league, reflecting on his talent and spirit. The police reported that Kneeland fled a crash scene before being found deceased, seemingly from suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Verstappen Goes All-In: Closing the Formula One Championship Gap

Verstappen Goes All-In: Closing the Formula One Championship Gap

 Global
2
Pine Labs Elevates IPO Game with Rs 3,900 Crore Launch

Pine Labs Elevates IPO Game with Rs 3,900 Crore Launch

 India
3
Zohran Mamdani: From Election Triumph to Puerto Rican Summit

Zohran Mamdani: From Election Triumph to Puerto Rican Summit

 Global
4
Google's Green Deal: Powering AI with Amazon Restoration

Google's Green Deal: Powering AI with Amazon Restoration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025