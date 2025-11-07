Elon Musk's Mega Pay Deal Fueled by Tesla's Bold Future
Elon Musk secures shareholders' approval for a monumental $878 billion pay package, aimed at transforming Tesla into an AI and robotics titan. Despite political controversy and opposition from major investors, the plan, which hinges on ambitious future milestones, fortifies Tesla's stock value and Musk's leadership.
In a decisive move, Tesla shareholders have approved a monumental pay package for CEO Elon Musk, worth up to $878 billion over the next decade. The endorsement reflects confidence in Musk's ambitious vision to evolve Tesla into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics, boosting the company's stock by over 3% in after-hours trading.
This decision represents a critical step for Tesla's future, even amidst controversy sparked by Musk's polarizing political remarks. The approval was expected, given Musk's substantial 15% voting stake, now fully exercisable after Tesla's relocation to Texas. Despite opposition from notable investors like Norway's sovereign wealth fund, support remains strong due to Tesla's robust growth outlook.
The new pay plan is structured around achieving significant milestones, including delivering 20 million vehicles, operationalizing 1 million robotaxis, and achieving $400 billion in core profit. To receive the full compensation, Tesla's market value must climb from $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion, securing benefits for shareholders while affirming Musk's pivotal role in driving innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
