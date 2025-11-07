Aston Villa Triumphs Amid Political Tensions

Aston Villa secured a 2-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League amidst increased security and political pressures. Over 700 police officers were deployed around Villa Park for the high-risk match.

Ban on Maccabi supporters sparked criticisms, including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Protests erupted near the stadium, leading to several arrests.

In other European matches, Midtjylland maintained a perfect record by defeating Celtic, while Utrecht scored its first competition goal in a draw against Porto. Aston Villa's achievement marked a significant win amid challenging circumstances.

