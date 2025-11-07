Jemimah Rodrigues Boosts Morale Ahead of Historic Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared an encouraging message with Team India - Cricket for the Blind, ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The tournament, featuring six nations, highlights the spirit of inclusive cricket and is set to begin on November 11 in New Delhi.
As the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind approaches, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues extends her heartfelt support to Team India. Known for her lively batting and cheerful demeanor, Rodrigues has conveyed a message of encouragement, emphasizing her unwavering support and hope for victory.
Rodrigues' inspiring words come on the heels of India's recent triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, resonating strongly with fans and players. Her message underscores the solidarity and respect shared between mainstream and blind cricketers, unified by their passion and national pride.
Set against the backdrop of New Delhi, the tournament kicks off on November 11, with six nations, including host India, participating. The event is a milestone in inclusive cricket, celebrating empowerment and resilience among players who continue to redefine the game.
