Olympian Duo to Revamp Soorma Hockey Club's Coaching Strategy

Philippe Goldberg has been appointed as head coach of Soorma Hockey Club, with Ignacio Ricardo Bergner joining as the Analytical Coach for the second season of Hockey India League. The duo aims to build a discipline-driven hockey brand, enhancing the team's strategic framework and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:45 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the Hockey India League's second season, Soorma Hockey Club has appointed Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium as its head coach.

Alongside him, Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina joins as the Analytical Coach, with the goal to elevate the team's match preparation and tactical execution.

The management is optimistic about the enhancements, hoping to build upon the club's impressive debut and prepare under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh to face reigning champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers early next year.

