Olympian Duo to Revamp Soorma Hockey Club's Coaching Strategy

In a strategic move ahead of the Hockey India League's second season, Soorma Hockey Club has appointed Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium as its head coach.

Alongside him, Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina joins as the Analytical Coach, with the goal to elevate the team's match preparation and tactical execution.

The management is optimistic about the enhancements, hoping to build upon the club's impressive debut and prepare under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh to face reigning champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)