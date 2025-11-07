Historic Win: Andhra's N Shree Charani Hits the Top After World Cup Triumph
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced rewards for N Shree Charani, a member of the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team. Charani was awarded Rs 2.5 crore, a housing plot and a Group-I job. Her achievement reflects the potential of Indian women in sports.
- Country:
- India
N Shree Charani, a key player in India's 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup-winning team, was honored by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM announced a Rs 2.5 crore cash award, a 1,000 sq ft plot in Kadapa, and a Group-I job for the cricketer.
Charani, accompanied by former captain Mithali Raj, was congratulated by Naidu at his camp office. The Chief Minister emphasized Charani's victory as a testament to the prowess and potential of Indian women in sports.
The team celebrated its first-ever world cup victory by defeating South Africa in the finals. Charani, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women's teams, was welcomed back to Gannavaram Airport with grand celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jagan Mohan Reddy's Education Revolution: Transforming Andhra Pradesh
Distinguished Recognition: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer Honored with Doctorate
Breaking Chains: Bihar's Migrant Workers in Andhra Pradesh Amid Election Year
YSRCP Calls for Reunification Against Andhra Pradesh's Coalition Government
Tragedy Strikes: Two Fatal Bus Crashes in Andhra Pradesh