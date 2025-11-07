Left Menu

Historic Win: Andhra's N Shree Charani Hits the Top After World Cup Triumph

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced rewards for N Shree Charani, a member of the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team. Charani was awarded Rs 2.5 crore, a housing plot and a Group-I job. Her achievement reflects the potential of Indian women in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

N Shree Charani, a key player in India's 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup-winning team, was honored by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM announced a Rs 2.5 crore cash award, a 1,000 sq ft plot in Kadapa, and a Group-I job for the cricketer.

Charani, accompanied by former captain Mithali Raj, was congratulated by Naidu at his camp office. The Chief Minister emphasized Charani's victory as a testament to the prowess and potential of Indian women in sports.

The team celebrated its first-ever world cup victory by defeating South Africa in the finals. Charani, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women's teams, was welcomed back to Gannavaram Airport with grand celebrations.

